A change unnoticed

The United Kingdom just experienced an historic change in the form of electing its first non-white and non-Christian prime minister. Rishi Sunak is no ordinary person of colour but someone whose family lived in two former colonies of the belated British empire.

The family moved during the 1930s from West Punjab to Kenya before migrating to the UK. In another first, Sunak is also the first non-Christian to take the position. Benjamin Disraeli, who was born Jewish, is considered by some as the first non-Christian premier. But the fact is that he turned Anglican during the period of his rule in the later part of the 19th century. Indeed, this indicates a transformation of the sociopolitical and sociocultural system that could accept a Hindu as its prime minister. Such a change is unimaginable in all of the states that once formed part of Britain’s colonial empire.

But why is it that Pakistan has not registered the change? The media has largely remained silent – which may be because many are foxed about how to react to the election of a Hindu, or the anxiety over the fact that the development is being lauded popularly in India as their victory. There is even a cautious silence amongst British-Pakistanis who are divided between those that are concerned that this may result in some bias against them, or others, especially from the business community, who may not be celebrating the election but are confident of the choice that the Tory party just made. Some that I spoke with were of the view that since Sunak did well in helping business survive during Covid, he will manage to turn the economy around even now.

There was also the chatter that a person of Indian descent becoming prime minister opened doors even for Pakistanis in the future. Despite the fact there is already a man of Pakistani descent elected as mayor of London, the comparison between Indian and Pakistani descent migrants, their level of socialization and integration are not comparable. But the important factor worth recognizing is that Sunak’s election represents at best a small step forward. As a friend joked ‘now the brown-skinned will get noticed as almost equals.’ I watched with interest as some Hindu participants on a neighbourhood app argued with some seemingly white English participants about how they had as much right to use firecrackers on Diwali as were used on the Queen’s jubilee celebrations.

It seems that Sunak himself is conscious of his own landing on the moon equivalent action as he quickly tried to water down the recent angry remarks of his Home Secretary Suella Braverman about Britain being invaded by immigrants coming into the country from the south-east. (https://www.euronews.com/2022/11/01/inflammatory-uk-interior-minister-suella-braverman-slammed-over-migrant-invasion-remark)

Sunak’s response was that “UK is a welcoming country.” (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-home-secretary-prime-minister-cabinet-b2215331.html)

But these nice remarks will remain the extent of the prime minister’s kindness as he represents a very conservative right-wing political agenda of the Tory party that is principally against foreigners coming into the country. Its aversion to European migration is what led to Brexit. And Rishi Sunak is a hardcore Brexiter. Reportedly, he was conciliatory in his talk with France’s Emmanuel Macaron as they spoke after Sunak took oath of office. (https://www.euronews.com/2022/10/28/uk-pm-rishi-sunak-asks-frances-emmanuel-macron-for-help-with-channel-migrants ) However, this does not mean the ability to rethink Brexit or make the Tories chew what they spat out.

Britain remains nervous of accommodating foreigners in the country, especially those suspected of overstaying their welcome, and certainly not those who can’t afford it. The prime minister opted for a home secretary who is extremely conservative on the matter, which is why many in South Asia seriously need to revisit their perceptions regarding what Sunak’s election means for their region and respective countries.

The euphoria in India and complete silence in Pakistan over the British prime minister’s appointment are interesting but flawed reactions. Subcontinental socio-politics, which largely remains tribal and patronage-driven, makes it difficult for people to fathom the reality in which Rishi Sunak is grounded. He is British first and last. His Indian descent (not even origin) and contacts within its business and political leadership will give him advantage in negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that London has been eager to sign since the times of former prime minister Theresa May.

However, Sunak is not about to welcome every Indian who gets on the flight to London. The Tory government has eagerly and persistently got both Indian and Pakistan, besides other countries, to sign the deportation agreement that will allow them to evict illegal immigrants from the UK. His Home Secretary Suella Braverman, whose views on migration are tough, had recently complained about Indians overstaying their visas in large numbers. (https://www.firstpost.com/world/suella-braverman-who-claimed-indian-migrants-overstay-in-uk-reappointed-as-home-minister-by-rishi-sunak-11511721.html ) The British government needs both the FTA and skilled migrants to boost its economy. Sources suggest that the British government is not being as generous in agreeing on the numbers of annual migration that Delhi expects. How smart Sunak proves in getting the right mix depends also on how seriously others take the UK.

India has a clear advantage over Pakistan in negotiating a relationship with Sunak. The Indian economy is far more attractive to the UK which needs the partnership to start breathing again. The prime minister’s in-laws could prove to be a huge advantage at least in communication. Comparatively, Pakistan lacks such an advantage. Though it is believed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is well liked in London, he will have to work his way through his own or the British bureaucracy. The latter has influenced Pakistan’s decision-making elite for long and has maintained a smooth relationship except for certain periods.

UK-Pakistan relations were, for instance, tense during the mid-2000s. Alternatively, the Sharif government could get introductions from its business contacts in India that Pakistan’s prime minister might not be able to. Despite having lived in the UK for about four years, Nawaz Sharif and his sons have remained unnoticed by its media and shy of establishing contacts within British circles that would prove beneficial to Shehbaz Sharif and his team. These personal contacts matter especially when Pakistan’s flood-affected economy looks burdensome and complex.

The writer is an author and senior fellow, Department of War Studies, King’s College, London.

