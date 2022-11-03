Thalassemia-free Pakistan campaign kicks off in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said on Wednesday that lack of awareness was the main cause of spread of thalassemia and other blood-related diseases.

Speaking at a function held in connection with the launching of Thalassemia-free Pakistan campaign and raising awareness about stemming the spread of the fatal disease, he said that interfamily marriages should be stopped to control the blood-related diseases.

Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, thalassemia affected children and

their parents attended the function, said a press release.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that thalassemia fellows should accept the fact that this disease was part of their life and they had to live with the genetic ailment.

He said that thalassemia patients should bravely fight the disease to live a comfortable life.

“The example of bravery and resilience of Hamza Mushtaq from Lahore is before you, who did MBA and is now doing a job in a bank despite being a thalassemia patient,” he told the thalassemia fellows.

He said that the Frontier Foundation would continue to provide better treatment to thalassemia and other blood-related patients.

Later, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman spoke on the occasion and briefed the participants about the thalassemia disease and causes.

He said that their organisation was holding workshops, walks, seminars and conferences but there was no specific programme or movement at government level to create awareness regarding the blood-related diseases.

He said that the genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

He said that their organisation was striving hard to control the thalassemia through awareness campaigns and provide treatment facilities to the patients suffering from the blood disorders.