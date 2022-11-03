Abbottabad judicial officers get accommodation

ABBOTTABAD: The government on Wednesday handed over 12 newly constructed residential flats to the judiciary for accommodating the judicial officers.

Justice Waqar Ahmed of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the construction of the government residences for judicial officers in Abbottabad was the need of the hour as many officers were living on rent in private residences, which posed a security problem to them.

Justice Waqar Ahmed said after the instructions from the PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, the district judiciary started construction of residential flats for judicial officers and today 12 residential flats were being handed to accommodate the judicial officers. The project was completed within the stipulated time and its construction was monitored to provide quality accommodation to the judicial officers, the chief guest said while formally inaugurating the residential flats of the judicial officers.

Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhil, Justice Fazal Subhan, Additional Registrar of Abbottabad Bench Javed Ur Rehman, Sessions Judge Akhtar Khan and other judicial officers along with Communication and Works and District Police officers were present on this occasion.