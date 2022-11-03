Refusal to return to Parliament: PTI has missed the bus to vote out govt

A representational image of National Assembly session. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost capacity to play any role in bringing or passing a vote of no-trust against the incumbent government while the president will not ask the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly in its session commencing here today (Thursday).

Some PTI stalwarts have quietly suggested that the president ask the prime minister under Article 91 of the Constitution for the same. Had the PTI in a knee-jerk reaction not opted to quit the house upon its ouster from the government in April this year, it could have taken the political advantage of disquiet in the ranks of the ruling coalition. It is unlikely that the PTI would return to the house during the sitting despite an advice by the apex court and other former “well-wishers”.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News on Wednesday that the house would discuss the fallout and adverse impact on economy and image of the country due to ongoing PTI agitation. It will also discuss the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in mysterious circumstances in Kenya last week.

The sources pointed out that Article 91 (7) of the Constitution says: “The prime minister shall hold office during the pleasure of the president, but the president shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the prime minister does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly, in which case he shall summon the National Assembly and require the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the assembly.” The president will have to summon the NA for the exclusive purpose of vote of confidence, if he is convinced. The PTI leader’s desire to ask for it is for the purpose of creating commotion that can add to the prevalent disturbed situation. The sources said that for the first time, the National Assembly would be without Imran Khan being its member today. His decision to contest nine NA seats had also weakened his position to play any role in the NA if he decided to return.

The NA would discuss the law and order situation and state of economy during the current session while the agenda for the first day has also been issued which has 21 items. The ruling JUI-F members Aliya Kamran and Muhammad Jamaluddin will agitate through a call attention notice of the Interior minister regarding non-inclusion of the oath of finality of the prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad in the marriage registration form in Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of Nadra and passport forms, causing grave concern amongst the public. Ayaz Sadiq, in his maiden appearance as Law and Justice minister, will move the bill to amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984 [The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill 2022]. Federal Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir will move the bill to amend the Petroleum Act 1934 [The Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022]. Mufti Abdul Shakoor, minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony will move the bill to amend the publication of the Holy Qur’an (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act 1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory [The Publication of the Holy Qur’an (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill 2022].

The chairman Standing Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will present the periodical report of the committee for January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, as required by Rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007. The chairman Standing Committee on Kashmir will present the periodical report of the committee for the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, as required by Rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007. The relevant papers will be laid before the house. PTI dissident members Wajiha Qamar and Afzal Khan Dhandla will raise the issue regarding delay in projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, causing grave concern amongst the public.