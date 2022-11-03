Murree tragedy: LHC bans commercial construction in hill station

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, on Wednesday, while announcing a verdict in the Murree tragedy case, ordered the authorities concerned to increase the compensation for the families of victims of the tragedy, terming the compensation given to them inadequate.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz, announced the verdict reserved six months ago, while the 80-page detailed verdict will be released on November 7. The court maintained in its decision that all the illegal buildings in Murree should be demolished and all the commercial constructions be banned. The court also directed to stop cutting trees in Murree. The court said that the Rescue 1122, Highway Department and Punjab Disaster Management Authority were also responsible for the Murree tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 22 tourists. The court ordered that a mechanism should be drawn up for hotels and rents should be fixed by creating categories to distinguish between hotels and guest houses in Murree. The verdict stated that strict legal action would be taken against those officers who were aware of the Meteorological Department’s report about the unprecedented snowfall. The judgment stated that no action would be taken

against those who were unjustifiably suspended after the tragedy, whereas action would be taken against the officers of Rescue 1122, Highway Department and PDMA. At least 22 people lost their lives due to a strong blizzard that swept through the hill resort on January 9, 2022. The initial investigation report that was made public pointed to the failure of relevant government departments in taking pre-emptive measures in the light of warnings issued by the Met Office.