SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years

WASHINGTON: SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida on Tuesday, the first flight since 2019 of the world´s most powerful rocket.
Mission USSF-44, transporting cargo for the US Space Force, including the TETRA 1 satellite, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre around 9:40 am (1340 GMT). Several minutes later, the rocket´s two side boosters made their way back to Earth -- the craft´s main stage will never be recovered.
Falcon Heavy was launched for the first time as part of a test in 2018, carrying SpaceX boss´ Elon Musk´s own Tesla car. Tuesday´s flight was Falcon Heavy´s third operational commercial flight, and the first since June 2019. The US aerospace company currently operates two rockets.
