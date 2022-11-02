Germany offers to improve civic services in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The German government would extend support to the Capital Metropolitan Government for improving social services.

The assurance was given as German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Peshawar Capital Metropolitan Government Mayor Zubair Ali discussed support for the provincial capital in social services, electric and hybrid vehicles, services for special people and beautification of Peshawar and upgradation of educational institutions.

The German government would also provide support in drug rehabilitation centres, pollution control and traffic management. Besides Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Mayor Zubair Ali, the meeting was also attended by tehsil chairmen.

The German ambassador discussed the future projects that his country intended to undertake in Pakistan. He said that Pak-German relations had strengthened since its establishment 71 years ago.

Alfred Grannas said that his country would work with Pakistan to improve local government, education and health sectors. He hoped both counties would benefit from each other’s experience. He asked the mayor to prepare the pilot project for its implementation.

The mayor said that the transfer of expertise and other support from Germany would strengthen the local government system here. He said that such projects, if implemented, would improve the capacity of the institutions for providing better municipal services to citizens.