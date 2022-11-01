German envoy meets businessmen in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Monday visited the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry and assured support to the traders and industrialists on behalf of the German people and the government.
The German envoy was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival where he held a detailed meeting with the Peshawar Chamber President Salman Ellahi Malik. Alfred Grannas also met the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry former presidents, including Shakil Ahmad Khan, Adnan Jalil, Khalid Farooq and executive members.
Salman Ellahi Malik told the German ambassador that traders and industrialists in this part of the country had faced numerous problems due to the war on terrorism, coronavirus and now floods.
He said the traders from Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced hardships in obtaining trade visas for Germany and called for softening the visa policy to facilitate the traders from Peshawar.
Ambassador Alfred Grannas was requested to ask the German government to organize exhibitions for Peshawar traders to boost trade between the countries. Businessman and former senator Ghulam Ali said that traders in KP had faced great hardships owing to militancy, Covid-19 and the recent floods, which had badly affected the businesses in the province.
He requested the envoy to establish an institute in Peshawar so the youth could learn the German language instead of English to promote trade ties between the two countries. Ambassador Alfred Grannas said that he had heard about Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and liked the hospitality of the people they offered to visitors.
He said that small traders proved the notion by offering exemplary hospitality and respect and love. He said that he would try his best to promote the relations between the traders of Peshawar and Germany.
KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Monday gave approval for holding security agreement between Pakistan and China for the...
Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar Khan said that the PTI would welcome whoever was appointed chief of the army staff
ISLAMABAD: Warning of a bloody revolution during the long march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the constitution of a three-member inquiry commission headed by a...
Fifty-one years ago, 11,902 kilometers from Islamabad, Dirty Harry made his debut in which Clint Eastwood played the...
PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Kamran Bangash said on...
Comments