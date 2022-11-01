Quetta Gladiators join hands with Saudi Cricket Federation

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have joined hands with Saudi Cricket Federation (SCF) for promotion of cricket in the country.

“We want to thank Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar for showing interest in development and promotion of Saudi cricket,” Prince Saud Bin Mishal AlSaud said. “In coming years we want to compete with the best teams of the world and such partnerships can help us achieve our goals,” he added.

Nadeem Omar stated that he was delighted with the vision of Prince Saud Bin Mish AlSaud. “We are delighted to meet with the Chairman Saudi Cricket Federation and listen to his vision for cricket. They indeed have revolutionary concept that has the potential to put the Saudi cricket on the map of cricket world,” Nadeem said.