Anybody wanting to stop long march is welcome: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Throwing a challenge, PTI leader and former defence minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said anybody wanting to hold the long march on Islamabad was welcome.

He was addressing gatherings at Shoba Chowk, Nowshera, Jehangira town, Akora Khattak and Khairabad to mobilize the party workers for the long march. National Assembly former speaker Asad Qaiser also addressed these gatherings.

He said the committee constituted by the federal government to talk to his party had no power. "We will not talk to a toothless committee," he said, adding that the PTI will talk with the government only after it announced the date for the next election.

Khattak said a group of ‘thieves’ was brought into power to abolish their corruption cases. He said a huge number of people would leave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 4 to join the long march in Islamabad and this crowd would sweep away the federal government.

Khattak said the PTI was holding the "Haqeeqi Azadi" march for salvation of the nation, adding that the entire country would come out to join the march against the federal government. He said the federal government had closed down corruption cases against the PDM leaders and were busy committing more corruption.

Khattak said the government was promoting favouritism and nepotism and had pushed the country towards lawlessness. "The entire nation stands with Imran Khan and the rulers stand exposed," he said. He said Imran was demanding the federal government to announce the date for the next polls so that a free and fair election could be held.