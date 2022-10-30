Drugs seized, two held in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have seized drugs and arrested two alleged narcotics peddlers during the ongoing drives against the drugs smugglers and dealers in the district.
Taking action on intelligence-based information, the party of City Police Station headed by Station House Officer Mahmood Khattak seized 1221 gram charas and heroin and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Waqar and Janan Khan.
The police also conducted snap checking and recovered a pistol from a suspected person. The name of the suspect could not be ascertained.
