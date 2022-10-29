Historic move

This refers to the news report, ‘Can’t stay silent as army being targeted: ISI DG makes surprising appearance in presser’ (October 27). This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a ISI DG held a press conference. The two main factors that have led to where we are today are the PTI’s ever-changing narratives and the overall political turmoil. From pledging to build a Madina-like state to renaming his march ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the PTI has certainly not contributed towards strengthening democracy in Pakistan. Khan should have stayed in parliament and fought for the welfare of the people instead of taking to the streets. This is totally unacceptable in a democracy. They had enough people holding parliament seats to create all sorts of trouble for the government to do better or leave the helm for a fresh mandate.

If we look at the PDM-led government, we will see that the PML-N’s supremo wanted them to resign and announce elections, but they kept holding on to their offices and did not read the ‘writing on the wall’. Now it has become more difficult for them to go into elections in an all-out winning mode. The PDM parties should have realized much in advance that they are not the ‘only’ favourites of ordinary Pakistani people.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada