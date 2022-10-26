Juvenile suspect in DHA rape case undergoes ossification test

A teenage boy who has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a six-year-old girl to sexual abuse at a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) bungalow where he worked as domestic help has undergone a bone ossification test for determination of his biological age.

The 15-year-old suspect has been booked on a complaint of the victim’s father on a charge of sexually abusing his daughter on October 13. The teenager underwent the ossificationt test on a directive from a South District judicial magistrate to ascertain his exact age. The investigating officer said the results of the test were awaited.

On October 22, the magistrate had remanded the suspect in judicial custody on the completion of his two-day physical remand. The court observed that he was apparently a juvenile but the police produced him without conducting his ossification test or producing any document to show his exact age. It, therefore, issued directives for the confirmation of his age through an ossification test. An FIR was lodged at the Darakhshan police station under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the complainant said he along with his wife had gone outside while his minor daughter and other family members were at the house in DHA Phase-VI. The victim was sleeping alone in a room where the suspect allegedly raped her, he added.