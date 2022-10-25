Karachi customs addl collector suspended

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday with the approval of Secretary Revenue Division and FBR chairman suspended Muhammad Shoaib Qazi (PCS/BS-19), Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Custom House, Karachi with immediate effect.
The notification issued here on Sunday said, “In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 2020, the Authority has placed Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Qazi (PCS/BS-19), Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Custom House, Karachi under suspension for a period of 120-days with immediate effect.”
