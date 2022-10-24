Revenue Dept faces decline in tax collection

CHARSADDA: The Revenue Department, Charsadda, has faced a significant decline in its tax collection in the last three months after the government raised property tax and withholding tax last July.
According to officials, the department collected only Rs1.6 million in revenue in the last three months.
The government raised the land transfer fee from 4 percent to 15 percent, withholding tax from 2 percent to 7 percent and re-imposed TMA’s 2 percent tax. Only 42 land transfer deeds were carried out in the last three months in Charsadda district, which generated only Rs16,49,650 revenue.
