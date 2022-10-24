Asma Jahangir conference concludes: The 4th Asma Jahangir Conference 2022 concluded here on Sunday. The conference was hosted by AGHS Legal Aid Cell, the Asma Jahangir Foundation, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan and the Pakistan Bar Council. The title of the conference was the crisis of constitutionalism in South Asia.
LAHORE:A 25-year-old newly-married woman was found brutally murdered in her house in Theme Park Society, Sundar, on...
LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzal Chaudhry has said as long as polio exists anywhere,...
LAHORE:A special Diwali ceremony was organised at CM Office in which Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi graced the...
LAHORE : IG National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood has notified DIG Motorway Police Syed Hashmat Kamal...
LAHORE : Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 115 new dengue cases, followed by the Rawalpindi city with 70 cases.The...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have said that Transgender Protection Act is a conspiracy against social system and...
Comments