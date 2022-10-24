 
Monday October 24, 2022
Asma Jahangir Conference 2022

By Our Correspondent
Asma Jahangir conference concludes: The 4th Asma Jahangir Conference 2022 concluded here on Sunday. The conference was hosted by AGHS Legal Aid Cell, the Asma Jahangir Foundation, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan and the Pakistan Bar Council. The title of the conference was the crisis of constitutionalism in South Asia.

