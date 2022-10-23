Conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office: Police register FIR against Sophia Mirza, Shahzad Akbar, FIA officers

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have registered a case against model Sophia Mirza, former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and others at the request of Umar Farooq Zahoor for conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

At the Police Station Secretariat in Islamabad, Norwegian-origin Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor registered a case (465/22) alleging that Sophia Mirza and Mirza Shahzad conspired a fabricated story against him by misusing authority and using undue influence.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq to represent him at all forums in relation to this matter.

The lawyer said there is evidence against the accused and conviction is possible through efficacious and robust prosecution of this matter. Mian Ali Ashfaq stated that Islamabad Police should make every effort to bring Shahzad Akbar into the fold of inquiry and prosecution, including arrest through Interpol if he disregards or does not comply with the notices issued by Islamabad Police in due course.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has stated in the application that both Sophia Mirza (also known as Sofia Mirza and Khushbakhat Mirza) and Shahzad Akbar conspired against him and misled former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet by not disclosing to the federal cabinet that he was Ambassador at Large of Liberia for the Middle East and South East Asia including Pakistan and that criminal prosecution was not possible for a diplomat in a family dispute.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has been living in the UAE for the last two decades as ambassador at large for Liberia since 2019 for the Middle East, South East and Pakistan.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has also accused two senior officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of being part of the conspiracy against him for preparing a false report on Mr Zahoor linking him with criminal actions and an underworld gang.

The application says: “That Shehzad Akbar, Sofia Mirza and Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA) with criminal intent and consultation with each other got registered FIR No. 36/20 and 40/20 in FIA CCC Lahore and Shehzad Akbar and Sanaullah Abbasi with criminal intent by misusing their position and authority pressurized the investigation officers of the case, especially Mr Umaid Butt, Deputy Director AHTC, Syed Ali Mardan Shah Inspector FIA ACC, Habib Ur Rehman Inspector FIA/AHTC, Hina Khan IP/SHO Banking Crime, Beenish Rehman SI/SHO Anti-Corruption, Uzma Ashiq SI/SHO Corporate Crime to prepare a forged and fabricated warrant of arrest of the applicant to enable them to get Red Warrant from Interpol.

They further prepared a fake warrant of arrest and order of the court after consultation with each other with criminal intent and prepared another fake non-bailable warrant of arrest.” His application to the police station says that the accused “prepared false, fabricated and forged documents in the name of Honorable Court and the Honorable Judge and used the same as the original one and on the instructions and will of Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA ) to mislead the Honorable Supreme Court a fake, false and fabricated report dated 12-01-2022 was prepared.

“The applicant filed an application in the court of Ghulam Murtaza Wirk learned Judicial Magistrate Section 30 Lahore for the summoning of record of the case and to get attested copies of the case record, the Honourable court summoned the challan as well as the record, the accused persons submitted 1-page report dated 04-06-2022 and did not mention a word about the case rather narrated another fake and fabricated story, upon which the court held vide detailed order dated 04-06-2022 that neither any non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued from court nor any report u/s 173 CrPc has been submitted by the FIA which proves the fabrication of non-bailable warrants of arrest prepared by the above named accused persons.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor requested the police station to register a case against the accused persons for preparing fake and fabricated documents by “forging the signature and stamp of Honorable Judge, using forged documents as the original one, deliberately preparing a fabricated report with criminal intent on the basis of forged documents for Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and misusing the authority with criminal intent by breaching the trust of public office which was entrusted to them and above name accused persons be prosecuted for justice and fair play”.