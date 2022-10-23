Cop martyred in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in the Turangzai area in the limits of Umarzai Police Station here on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that the cop identified as Bilal Khan was deputed at the Munda headworks police post and was performing special duty at the offices of the election commission in Charsadda. The cop was going to the office when armed men opened fire on him.