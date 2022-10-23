3,229 bikes, vehicles recovered in three months

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore Police has been taking concrete measures to control the incidents of stealing and snatching of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) Lahore, during the last three months, has recovered 3,229 motorcyles, cars and other vehicles worth more than Rs286.1 million. While giving details, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that AVLS recovered 72 cars worth Rs09.18 million and 3,009 motorcycles worth Rs16.55 million in the last quarter of the present year. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar continued and said that AVLS also recovered other vehicles worth more than Rs2 crore 88 lakh during this period. Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff personnel arrested 87 members of 36 active gangs involved in snatching and theft of motorcycles and other vehicles.

The AVLS recovered stole as well as snatched motorcyles, cars and other vehicles worth 06 crore 81lac from the arrested accused criminals. Anti-vehicle Lifting Staff arrested 45 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 204 Court Absconders (CAs) and 202 Targeted Offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last three months.

Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that due to operational strategy and effective patrolling visible decrease has occurred in motorcycles and vehicles theft and snatching incidents whereas the recovery position of the motorbikes and vehicles has also improved significantly.

He directed the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff to make all out efforts to arrest the inter-city and inter-district gangs of motorcycles and vehicles theft and monitor the activities of criminals with previous record of this category. Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that Lahore police has been in constant liaison with the concerned police authorities to get access to the inter-provincial motorcycle theft gangs. CCPO Lahore has directed that personnel of AVLS to deploy it’s personnel in plain clothes at the hot spots of motorcycles and other vehicles theft. AVLS should improve the vigilance and monitoring in crowded markets, commercial zones, offices hubs, CCPO Lahore added.

Social media awareness campaign has also been launched on preventive measures including safe parking, while decoy operations have been also underway to grab the habitual motorcycle and vehicles thieves.