Bestway Cement lights up kiln at Mianwali Plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL) has lit up a klin with a capacity of 7,200 tonnes per day at its Greenfield Mianwali plant, a statement said on Saturday.

BWCL is country’s second largest cement manufacturer with an annual production capacity of 10.8 million tonnes.

The company held a ceremony at the plant premises to mark the occasion, which was attended by the chairman, Bestway Group, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, the group’s CEO, Lord Zameer M. Choudrey CBE SI Pk, Bestway’s senior officials and delegates from the plant suppliers, Sinoma.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudrey said it was a proud day for the company as the new greenfield production line at Mianwali had been set up in a record time of less than 18 months from establishing the L/C to lighting up the kiln. “This has been achieved despite various hurdles and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19.”

He added that the new added facility would help the company become the largest cement producer in the country. The plant has a waste heat recovery power plant of 9 megawatts, while work on setting up of solar power generation of 20 megawatts had also started, Choudrey apprised.

The group CEO further added that work on the brownfield production line of 7,200 tonnes per day clinker capacity at Hattar site was also at an advanced stage and likely to be operational by March 2023.

Expressing his views, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez said the group’s was committed to contribute for economic development of Pakistan. He said the company had adopted environmental friendly measures such as waste heat recovery power plants, captive solar power generation, air cooled condenser system, and developed large rain harvesting reservoirs to eliminate reliance on groundwater for industrial use.