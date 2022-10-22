KP CM vows not to compromise on peace restoration

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday reiterated his commitment not to compromise on law and order in the province and made it clear that peace and the writ of the government were intact not only in Swat but all over the province.

He stated that everyone should stay satisfied as his presence amongst people in the far-flung hilly terrain of Swat was evidence that peace and tranquillity prevailed in the area. Addressing locals and media persons at Gabin Jabba during his visit to Swat, the chief minister said that peace was restored as a result of sacrifices rendered by security personnel and the people.

“We will not allow anyone to sabotage the peace,” he said. The chief minister said he was being criticized unfairly, but it should be clear to all that he would never compromise on the peace and security of his people.

He categorically stated that maintaining peace and harmony across the province was the topmost priority of his government. Mahmood Khan said multiple issues surfaced ever since the present federal government came into power, accusing it of withholding the due share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the budget.

Highlighting the development initiatives taken by his government during the last four years, the chief minister said the goverenment had completed several development schemes across the province.

He added that his government strengthened communication networks, established educational institutions and boosted tourism and industrial activities in the province. Mahmood Khan said that as long as Imran Khan was the prime minister, everything was going well, but when the incumbent government was installed, problems started arising and the law and order deteriorated.

The chief minister beleived that the PTI government was removed under the regime change conspiracy after the slogan “Absolutely not” was raised by Imran Khan. The chief minister also announced the holding of winter tourism in the Swat valley and invited tourists from all over Pakistan to come here and enjoy the scenic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said development and prosperity were linked to peace, adding the government and the people would jointly face all the challenges. The government, he said, had undertaken record uplift projects in the province over the last four years.

He said that around 2.5 million tourists visited the scenic places, generating Rs66 billion in revenue for the province. “I have neither received any call from extortion nor have given money to anybody,” he said, adding if somebody received calls for extortion from Afghanistan, it was the failure of the federal government. Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the law and order in Malakand Division.