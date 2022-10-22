ECP members pressurised to disqualify Imran: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Murad Saeed has alleged the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were pressurised to ensure they give a verdict against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case.

In his reaction, to former PM Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Tosha Khana case, the former communications minister Murad Saeed said some members of the ECP informed former PM Imran Khan of being under pressurise to disqualify the PTI chief. He said two members of the EC had refused to give a verdict against Imran Khan while one member favoured disqualifying him. Following the disqualification verdict of the ECP, Imran Khan can no longer remain the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, saying he had committed the offence of corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.