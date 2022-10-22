Govt asked to send wheat to Chitral

CHITRAL: The residents of far-flung areas in Chitral have asked the government to send wheat to the godowns in their areas as the stock of the commodity had exhausted.

Talking to The News, Amir Khan and Qayyum Shah said that the stock of wheat at the government godowns had been exhausted and this could create a shortage of the commodity if the authorities did not send more supplies to the areas before the winter snowfall.

They said the far-flung areas would become inaccessible after the snowfall if the government did not heed their request.

The residents feared that it would create a shortage of wheat in the faraway areas in Chitral if the government did not take immediate steps.