The Legend of Maula Jatt a perfect film, says distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla

Nadeem Mandviwalla, the soul of Mandviwalla Entertainment, has said termed ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ the greatest and perfect film in the history of Pakistan.

“I have been waiting for a film like this for 44 years and it is going to do a huge business. Everyone is surprised to see this movie [as it] can break all the barriers,” he said while addressing a press conference on the film that is a presentation of Geo films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

He said the film was getting great reception in Pakistan and all over the world. Some cinema owners were not cooperating regarding the film, he remarked as he asked them not to affect their business by screening such a big film for a few days only.

Mandviwalla said such cinema owners would realise what a great film they had ignored. He said some cinema owners who had reservations about screening the film were being contacted so that they could be persuaded to screen the film, which would also boost their business.

The film was making history, Mandviwalla said, adding that it was the only Pakistani film that had done such a big business worldwide. He said that in other countries, all the cinemas supported their films, lamenting that the number of cinemas in our country was already less and it was not something good that those cinemas ignored such a film.

He explained that according to a strategy he had made, the film should have earned a good amount within 11 days and due to this, they had convinced some cinema owners to screen it. Adnan, the producer of the film, was also present at the press conference.

Mandviwalla said that as a film distributor, he went to all cinema owners and talked about the exhibition of the film. He lamented that out of 144 cinema screens in the country, the mega-budget film had been screened in only 60 cinemas so far.

He explained that he had requested the cinema owners to accept one of their two demands for 11 days and negotiations were still under way. He said the price of the film's tickets was increased because their target was to make the film a 100 crore box office business.

He said the film was supposed to earn 120 crores in eleven days but it could not be shown in 50 per cent of theatres till now. He added that the date for the film’s release had been chosen to ensure that cinemas had no burden during that week.