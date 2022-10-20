$450m F-16 package: US Congress raises no objection during sale review period

KARACHI: Rejecting Indian reservations, the United States will go-ahead with its plan to provide $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as the 30-day notice period lapsed without any objection from the US Senate.
The State Department had notified the US Congress on September 07, about the Biden administration’s plan for the $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan under the Foreign Military Sales Programme.
“Upon such notification, the Congress has 30 calendar days during which the sale may be reviewed,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Robert Menendez told the Senate.
Interestingly, out of 100 Senators, not a single lawmaker raised any objection to the proposed deal during the mandatory 30-day notice period. The Trump administration had blocked the military assistance to Pakistan by blaming the country for providing safe havens to Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network.
However, the Biden administration reversed the decision of the previous government and okayed the F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan. Though India objected to the proposed deal, it received a cold response from the US.
