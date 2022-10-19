Cipher-fame Asad Majeed sent to Brussels

ISLAMABAD: Senior-most diplomat of the Foreign Office Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who attained fame in the so-called cipher saga, has been sent back to Brussels to continue as Pakistan’s ambassador for Belgium and the European Union (EU). He came to the headquarters early this month after being tipped to be the new foreign secretary. But now he has returned to the capital of his posting and is likely to remain there till his superannuation.

Asad served at several important posts and before reporting in Brussels, he was the ambassador in the United States where the disputed cipher generated a huge controversy during his last days in Washington. He was ambassador for Japan before moving to the United States.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News on Tuesday that Pakistan’s ambassadors-designate for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Syed Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and for France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad have initiated their farewell meetings with the president and prime minister before leaving for their respective capitals later this week.

Tirmizi will be leaving for Turkey on Saturday on his way to the UAE, where he will be reaching on 26th of this month to assume the new assignment. Former ambassador for Turkey Dr Cyrus Sajjad Qazi has reported to the Foreign Office and is likely to assume the charge of Special Secretary. He is going to be the administration chief in the Foreign Office in place of Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

Director General Americas Muddassar Tipu has been given the charge of AS Americas, replacing Tirmizi. Additional Secretary Haider Shah will also get an important slot in the Foreign Office in a couple of days.

Former high commissioner for South Africa Mazhar Javaid has been appointed director general Foreign Service Academy (FSA). The sources pointed out that acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem will continue with “Look after charge” till the appointment of a new foreign secretary.

The elevation of incumbent Grade-21 officers of the foreign service would pave the way for the appointment of the new chief diplomat of the country, the sources added.