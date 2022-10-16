Capt (r) Safdar files contempt plea against PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, the husband of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Saturday filed a contempt of court plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan for “defaming” his acquittal. The PPP leader earlier this week alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family clear the cases of corruption against them. Safdar has made the State, through the Advocate-General for Pakistan, and IHC’s registrar as respondents in the contempt of court plea.