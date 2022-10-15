The show must go on

The LSAs (Lux Style Awards) have always been about celebrating style, beauty, and ultimately, entertainment in Pakistan. Over the years, the shows have ranged from spectacular to run-of-the-mill, and invited their fair share of criticism and controversy.



This year, as Pakistan faces floods that have left millions homeless, and thousands ill, injured, or dead, the people at large seem to want no part in celebrating anything out loud.

Another locally-rooted award ceremony received extreme backlash when it took place as scheduled, and the LSA team is ready, it seems, to let the show go on, while emphasizing that the parent organization of the awards, Unilever Pakistan, is cognizant of the crisis faced by the country, as well as proactive about it.

“We also realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time,” noted Asima Haq, Head of Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care in Pakistan, in a press release.

“We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods. To this end, Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to USD 1 Million in rehabilitation efforts aimed at creating climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods with the hope that this gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives.”

While the press release goes on to state that the LSA stage will be set to honor outstanding work produced by the entertainment industry in the last year, it also hopes the event will serve to bring “positivity” to the people of Pakistan.

Stay tuned as this story develops.