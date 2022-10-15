Netflix: 'Dahmer' vaults the second spot on all-time English-language series chart

Netflix original series Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has taken the No.2 place on the streamer's most popular English-language series chart.

The Ryan Murphy-helmed series now trails behind only Stranger Things season 4 and has ranked first for the third week in a row.

According to Netflix's weekly ranking from October 3-9, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stacked up 205.33 million hours of viewership globally.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series totaled 701.37 million hours since its debut on September 21 debut which landed it in second place on the streamer's all-time ranking of English-language series.

The outlet also reports that the series surpassed season two of Bridgerton (656.26 million hours over its first 28 days) over the course of the week.

Dahmer occupies the fourth position among popular Netflix series in any language, it trails behind Squid Game (1.65 billion hours over its first 28 days), Stranger Things 4 and the fifth and final season of Money Heist (792.23 million).

The remaining seven days of the 28-day window are likely to push Dahmer past Money Heist.