Saturday October 15, 2022
Netflix best horror movies and series: check out the top 40 list

Netflix brings the ultimate spooky treats for the trick-or-treat season

By Web Desk
October 15, 2022
Netflix horror: top 40 list

Netflix horror genre is the most streamed during the fall season due to it being the quintessential Halloween activity. The list below has a cocktail of horror genres to choose from, there are horror comedies for a light-hearted watch. 

Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now:

  1. There’s Someone Inside Your House
  2. Before I Wake
  3. The Babysitter
  4. Verónica
  5. 1922
  6. The Conjuring 2
  7. The Wretched
  8. Hush
  9. Cargo
  10. Under the Shadow
  11. Cam
  12. Fear Street Part 1: 1994
  13. The Ritual
  14. Crimson Peak
  15. Fear Street Part Three: 1666
  16. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  17. Ravenous
  18. Creep 2
  19. Ouija: Origin of Evil
  20. Unfriended
  21. The Platform
  22. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  23. Apostle
  24. Oats Studio – Vol. 1
  25. Gerald’s Game
  26. Creep
  27. 1BR
  28. It: Chapter One
  29. The Mist
  30. It Follows
  31. Midnight Mass
  32. Little Evil
  33. The Haunting of Hill House
  34. Raw
  35. His House
  36. Day Shift
  37. The Rental
  38. Till Death
  39. Alive
  40. Fear Street Part Two: 1978