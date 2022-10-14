Zoya Akhtar made a brief appearance in the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Zoya Akhtar receives a sweet birthday wish from brother Farhan Akhtar as she turn 50-years old today.

The actor posted a picture, where Zoya could be seen choking Farhan in a quirky way while Farhan struggles to smile and pose for the picture.

He captioned the picture: “Yes! Yes I love you. Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and cherry on top.”

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s wife also commented on the picture, wrote: “Happy birthday Zo” followed by read heart emoticons.



A few actresses from the film fraternity also wished the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy Birthday Zoya.” Whereas Amrita Rao commented: “Happy happy birthday darling Zo.”

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of famous screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Zoya, by profession, is a screenwriter/director. Her few hit film are namely: Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As an actor, she made a small appearance in the famous Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is currently working on The Archies, reports NDTV.