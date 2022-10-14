Zoya Akhtar receives a sweet birthday wish from brother Farhan Akhtar as she turn 50-years old today.
The actor posted a picture, where Zoya could be seen choking Farhan in a quirky way while Farhan struggles to smile and pose for the picture.
He captioned the picture: “Yes! Yes I love you. Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and cherry on top.”
Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s wife also commented on the picture, wrote: “Happy birthday Zo” followed by read heart emoticons.
A few actresses from the film fraternity also wished the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy Birthday Zoya.” Whereas Amrita Rao commented: “Happy happy birthday darling Zo.”
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of famous screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Zoya, by profession, is a screenwriter/director. Her few hit film are namely: Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
As an actor, she made a small appearance in the famous Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is currently working on The Archies, reports NDTV.
