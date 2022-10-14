Gruesome 'human sacrifice' in India leaves nation shocked

The couple arrested for alleged sacrificing the women.— The Economic Times

Two women who were murdered in an alleged "human sacrifice" in India's Kerala by people in order to "gain wealth", were not only brutally abused and cut into pieces, but also cooked to be eaten, reported local Indian media.

The suspects wanted to settle their financial issues which is why they lured two women, Padma and Roselyn, deceptively.

As a part of a black magic ritual that was performed after the murder, blood was found splattered on the walls and floor, police told the media.

The body parts were buried in the backyard.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam revealed that the main conspirator behind the shocking and horrendous incident was one of the suspects of the three individuals arrested.

A suspect in this case, Muhammad Shafi, has another rape allegation against him. He used social media to tempt the two victims, promising to pay them money for acting in an adult movie.

The commissioner said that the man was a psychopath who also "committed acts of sexual perversion on the women".

Roselyn's legs were tied and her breasts were cut off during the ritual. A knife was also inserted into her.

Police, who are further investigating the murders, have said that Shafi is a sadist. The three arrested are Shafi, his wife, and a middleman who connected the women with the couple.