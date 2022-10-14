Electricity made Rs4.89 per unit cheaper for K-Electric customers

A representational image of electricity metres. — AFP/File

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a Rs4.89 per unit reduction in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for August under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

K-Electric (KE) had requested Rs 4.21 per unit decrease in the tariff for August.

Earlier, the authority had charged Rs4.12 per unit reduction in the FCA for July. The FCA for August was 77 paisa less than month of July.

This reduction will not be applicable to the consumers using up to 300 units, lifeline, agri consumers and electric vehicle charging stations, according to a notification issued by Nepra.

KE customers will get this relief in their October bills.

Meanwhile, Nepra also approved a 19 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under FCA for August for Wapda power distribution companies (DISCOs).

In a petition, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought a 22 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for August. The authority had conducted a public hearing on September 29, said a notification issued on Friday.

The FCA for July was charged as Rs4.34 per unit which was for one month.

The NEPRA would charge Rs4.15 per unit less FCA for August as compared to July and would be applicable on billing month of October. The increase would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations. However, it would not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.