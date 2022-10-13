Pak vs Ban: Rizwan, Babar break Rohit, Rahul's T20I partnership record

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the Twenty20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP

Pakistan's popular opening pair - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - in T20Is have left fans mesmerised yet again after their superb performance today (Thursday) against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand, breaking the partnership record of India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.



Fans on Twitter heaped rich praise on Azam and Rizwan, saying they can take their side to glory in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rizwan and Babar partnered for 100 runs or more for the eighth time in T20Is, which is the most by any pair. During Thursday's match, they scored 101 runs together after Pakistan were set to chase 174 runs in 20 overs.

Rahul and Rohit so far have five 100+ runs opening partnerships.

Rizwan and Babar also have eight partnerships of a half century, which takes their overall tally of 50+ partnership tally to 16 - the most by any pair in the world.

Last month, during the home T20I against England, Rizwan and Babar collaborated to score the third-highest T20I opening partnership in a winning cause. They both scored 203 runs together to pull off a convincing 10-wicket victory against England in the second T20I of a seven-match series.

Azam and Rizwan have added 1034 runs as batting partners in successful T20I chases. They are only pair to have amassed 1000 runs as partners in successful chases.

Here are some reactions from their fans:



