Pak vs Ban: Rizwan, Babar break Rohit, Rahul's T20I partnership record

Pakistan's popular opening pair - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - in T20Is have left fans mesmerised yet again after their superb performance today (Thursday) against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand, breaking the partnership record of India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Fans on Twitter heaped rich praise on Azam and Rizwan, saying they can take their side to glory in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Rizwan and Babar partnered for 100 runs or more for the eighth time in T20Is, which is the most by any pair. During Thursday's match, they scored 101 runs together after Pakistan were set to chase 174 runs in 20 overs.
Rahul and Rohit so far have five 100+ runs opening partnerships.
Rizwan and Babar also have eight partnerships of a half century, which takes their overall tally of 50+ partnership tally to 16 - the most by any pair in the world.
Last month, during the home T20I against England, Rizwan and Babar collaborated to score the third-highest T20I opening partnership in a winning cause. They both scored 203 runs together to pull off a convincing 10-wicket victory against England in the second T20I of a seven-match series.
Azam and Rizwan have added 1034 runs as batting partners in successful T20I chases. They are only pair to have amassed 1000 runs as partners in successful chases.
Here are some reactions from their fans:
"It's risky to take such a chance. Rizwan was the Player of the Match in the first match, after which Babar won the...
Pacer is returning to team following 'rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme'
Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval as...
Final announcement on the series expected be made later this week
"Rizwan was in stunning form in September, churning out some sizzling performances in T20Is," says ICC
In 2009, Umar Gul remained the top wicket-taker for the second time in a row