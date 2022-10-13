WATCH: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan give tips to Bangladesh batter

(From left to right) Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das. — PCB video screengrab

CHRISTCHURCH: Top T20I batters in the world, Pakistan wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam shared batting tips with Bangladesh's Liton Das, who scored the most runs in Thursday's dead rubber in the ongoing tri-series.



The Men in Green trounced Bangladesh by seven wickets in the last league match T20I tri-series. After the match, Liton went to Babar and Rizwan to seek their advice to help him with his batting career.

"The less you will listen to [critics], the more your belief [in yourself] will retain if you listen less to critics about your batting. Your focus will divert no matter what, if you pay heed to a single comment by the critics," Babar told Liton.

Meanwhile, Rizwan encouraged Liton, telling him to believe in hard work.

"Without hard work, success is not possible. When you do something different, you look different too. That's how you establish yourself," shared Rizwan who is currently no 1 T20I batter.

Bangladesh had set a handsome 173-run target for Pakistan after power-hitting by Shakib Al Hassan and Liton Das but the Green Shirts chased out the target with the loss of only three wickets in the dead rubber of triangular series.

With Pakistan already through to Friday's final against hosts New Zealand, both teams were using the series as a warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on Sunday.