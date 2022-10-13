Parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab witnessed a major power shutdown on Thursday as the electricity supply was suspended in several areas due to a fault in the southern electricity transmission system of the country.



Federal Ministery of Energy confirmed the reports of the outages in Sindh and other parts of country due to "accidental faults" in the southern transmission system.

"Several power plants are tripping in a row due to an accidental fault in the southern transmission system, which is hindering the electricity supply in the southern areas of the country," the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, officials, told Geo News on the condition of anonymity, that there is a 6,000-megawatt shortfall in the national grid due to the fault.



Black out in Karachi

Various areas of Sindh, especially Karachi were blacked out due to a fault in the national grid.

The blacked-out areas included Liaquatabad C1 area, Federal B Area block 11, 12 and 13, Nazimabad block 3 and 4 and other.

K-Electric spokesperson said that the power supply company was looking into the matter, after receiving reports of outages in KE territory.





