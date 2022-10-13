Bangladesh elect to bat first in Tri-series dead rubber against Pakistan

Twitter/TheRealPCB

WELLINGTON: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the dead rubber sixth Twenty20 International of the Triangular series at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch.

It is the last league match of the series.

Pakistan had already qualified to play the final of the triangular series against New Zealand. The hosts, in their last match, defeated Bangladesh to come at par with Pakistan, with two wins and a defeat each.

The final will take place on October 14 (Friday) in Christchurch days before the start of this month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Men in Green took a rest yesterday in Christchurch, New Zealand. Pakistan faced a defeat at the hands of the hosts in the fourth match of the Tri-series on Tuesday.

In their third match of the series, the Men in Green displayed a lacklustre performance by hitting 130 runs after electing to bat first. The Black Caps thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.

In their last match, the Black Caps thrashed Bangladesh by 48 runs with Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway striking half-centuries. A third straight defeat means Bangladesh cannot reach the tri-series final and their match against Pakistan on Thursday is a dead-rubber.

Fresh from dispatching Pakistan in a nine-wicket victory on Tuesday, New Zealand put in another strong batting display to set Bangladesh a target of 208, but the visitors only managed 160-7.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed