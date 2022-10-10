Brad Pitt hints at leaving Hollywood after he purchases Carmel castle in California

Brad Pitt has recently decided to move to Central California months after he purchased Carmel Castle to live a peaceful life, faraway from Hollywood hustle bustle.



The Sun reported that The Bullet Train star had put his giant Los Angeles compound, which is made up of five houses, up for rent, where he’s lived for nearly 30 years.

Earlier in July, the 58-year-old actor spent a whopping $40 million on American author D.L. James former home in Carmel, which is reportedly called a "luxury coastal town in California".

This place, where Pitt will reside, has been a favourite for retired Tinseltown stars including Doris Day, Joan Fontaine, Betty White and Clint Eastwood.

Brad Pintt's Los Angeles home

Mr and Mrs Smith’s actor’s major move to rent out his lavish LA house was discovered through a publicly-available mortgage agreement for the Southern California property.

Pitt’s manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, spilled to the outlet that she signed a “deed of trust and assignment of rents" with City National Bank back in June”.

For the unversed, the Troy star began building his sprawling LA compound from 1994. The actor had a keen interest in architecture and therefore, he wanted to create a “free-flowing compound”, which is close to the original house, per insider.

Speaking about Pitt’s luxurious LA home, his friend, director Andrew Dominik said in a previous interview, “You go to the homes of most movie stars and they're like really, really nice hotel rooms. Brad lives in pieces of art.”

“There’s a breeze blowing through every window. As soon as you walk through the door, you feel stoned.”