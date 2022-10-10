Actor Idris Elba's old clip used to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

An old clip of British actor Idris Elba talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son have resurfaced online.
In the video, the actor is asked whether he has met baby Archie. "No. no, no, no-one has," the actor answered.
Royal author Angela Levin, who recently released a book on Queen Consort Camilla, retweeted the clip with caption, "That's very odd."
Hundreds of social media users started asking when the actor made the remarks.
Idris Elba originally made the remarks three years ago, just a few months after the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was born.
Prince Andrew: Banished premiered last week on Peacock
Kanye West fared poorly in 2020 presidential election
America's Got Talent judge wore her brunette locks in soft, voluminous curls
Kanye West generally airs out grievances on Mark Zukerberg-owned Instagram
The Bad Guy songwriter contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a set of jet-black boots
The two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France