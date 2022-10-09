Prince Harry spilled what Prince William nickname for Kate Middleton: Read

Prince Harry paid tribute to brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day.

The Duke of Sussex used his sense of humour and warm language to send tears down the royal couple's eyes.

Royal author Katie Nicholl writes in Harry's biography: "It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.

"The speech was peppered with Harry's classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: 'William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate'.

"Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate 'Babykins', to much laughter from the guests.

"When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear."

Kate and William invited 1,900 people to their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.