Pakistan observes Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal and fervour

An illuminated view of Masjid Kanzul Iman decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) celebration. — INP

Pakistan is celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with great religious zeal and fervour today (Sunday).



Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day of renewed allegiance with the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as faithful celebrate this sacred occasion making a commitment to transform their lives in accordance with the Sunnah and divine commands.



It is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal in the lunar calender, every year with religious zeal to manifest reverence, respect and commitment to the teachings of last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as a blessing for the entire universe and humanity.

This special day dawned with 31 gun-salute at the federal capital and 21 gun-salute at provincial capitals while special prayers are offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are also organised to pay respect to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for mankind.

People distribute sweets and food in markets, orphanages and neighbourhoods as a ritual for the blessed day. The streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month and remain the same all month long.

A large number of other activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes are also organised to mark the annual event, by religious organisations, milad committees, and on a government and individual level.

Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) arrival blessing for humanity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the occasion and said that the humanity was waiting for centuries for arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty and exploitation.

In his message for Eid Miladun Nabi, PM Shehbaz Sharif said: "Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers." Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves, he added.

The prime minister said the Prophet (PBUH) led humanity on the path to his Creator and his life was the embodiment of all the qualities of the preceding prophets and messengers of Allah.

“Allah may give us the courage and strength to completely follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he concluded.

President Alvi felicitates Muslims on blessed arrival of Prophet (PBUH)

President Dr Arif Alvi also felicitated the Pakistani nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the blessed arrival of the "mercy for all the worlds", the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message on Eid Milad un Nabi, Alvi said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity.

“His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone Creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah," the president said.

He said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) became the source of saving people free from slavery.

“If today we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being of others and if we want truth, honesty and progress then we have to adopt the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to give everybody the capacity and courage to adopt the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with entirety and wholeness as the success and triumph laid in following life and teachings of Prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad un Nabi processions

Preparations for the small and big processions will originate from 40 different areas in the federal capital, which will later incorporate with the main procession for 12th Rabi ul Awal.



In Karachi, arrangements for the main procession have been completed and the main route for it, M.A Jinnah Road has been blocked for traffic. Security personnel have also been deployed on the routes.

Meanwhile, pillion riding has been banned and mobile phone network services have been suspended in several cities including Karachi.