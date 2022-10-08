Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to leave California amid privacy demands: ‘Move out!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant demands for “more privacy” has ignited rage among fans who are demanding they ‘move out’ of California.



Royal commentators Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi issued this claim just recently.

Ms Ross began the conversation by telling Royally Us, “It seems like they are shopping for a very private estate in hope ranch in California and that they have determined that this Montecito mansion does not properly accommodate them. Maybe they want more privacy, maybe they're looking for something a little bit bigger, maybe they don't like their neighbours…”



“They just feel a bit unsafe and kind of fishbowl. I think that this new house that they might be shopping for could be a bit more isolated — not as close to as many big celebrities and just giving them a bit more privacy.”

Ms Garibaldi also chimed in near the end and added, “But then maybe move out of California and go a little bit more remote. If you want that ultra-private life, maybe California is not the place for it.”