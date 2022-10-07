 
Friday October 07, 2022
People of Sussex organise petition seeking removal of Harry and Meghan's titles

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
The people of Sussex have reportedly organised a petition to remove the Roy titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the report could not be independently confirmed, royal author Angelia Levin was seen spreading it on social media.

She shared the news without commenting on it.

Levin, who is known as a pro-monarchy royal expert, recently released a book on Queen Consort Camilla.

Levin often criticizes Meghan and Harry on TV and social media for one reason or another.