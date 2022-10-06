Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of carrying out 'loyalty tests' on their staff

Prince Harry's staff ‘felt sick’ after the Duke carried out 'loyalty tests' on them whilst he was a working member of the Royal Family, according to a new book.
Author Valentine Low in new his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, has written: "This was brewing for a long time - before Meghan. Harry had this obsession with the media. He was so very unhappy."
An excerpt from the book reads: “He would use this phrase the whole time, ‘the palace syndrome’, when you won’t fight the battles he wants, because you have been institutionalised. Giving in to the media was a key symptom of whether you had developed it."
The book adds: "It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting."
"Harry’s obsession with the media; his sense of frustration that he wasn’t achieving everything that he could; his mistrust of the courtiers in the other households; the constant loyalty tests of his own staff: all of this was there before Meghan arrived on the scene.
“But after she turned up, it would get significantly worse.” On staff, Mr Low added: “It was a very difficult experience for many of them. Some people told me they were completely destroyed, they felt sick, they were shook.”
Meghan Markle is being accused of ‘undermining’ King Charles monarchy with new snaps
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt kids were left traumatized after the 'Bullet Train' actor allegedly abused them during 2016...
Prince Harry is being branded the ‘biggest elephant in the room’ of King Charles’ newest portrait
Prince Harry's reactions was similar to his great-granduncle King Edward when the Duke qui the royal job in 2020 with...
Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears reportedly trying hard to get in touch with the singer
Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the film 'Phone Bhoot'