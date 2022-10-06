 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of carrying out 'loyalty tests' on their staff

"Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?"

By Web Desk
October 06, 2022
Prince Harry's staff ‘felt sick’ after the Duke carried out 'loyalty tests' on them whilst he was a working member of the Royal Family, according to a new book.

Author Valentine Low in new his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, has written: "This was brewing for a long time - before Meghan. Harry had this obsession with the media. He was so very unhappy."

An excerpt from the book reads: “He would use this phrase the whole time, ‘the palace syndrome’, when you won’t fight the battles he wants, because you have been institutionalised. Giving in to the media was a key symptom of whether you had developed it."

The book adds: "It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting."

"Harry’s obsession with the media; his sense of frustration that he wasn’t achieving everything that he could; his mistrust of the courtiers in the other households; the constant loyalty tests of his own staff: all of this was there before Meghan arrived on the scene.

“But after she turned up, it would get significantly worse.” On staff, Mr Low added: “It was a very difficult experience for many of them. Some people told me they were completely destroyed, they felt sick, they were shook.”