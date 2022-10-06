Khloe Kardashian blasts Kanye West for tearing her older sister Kim down

Khloe Kardashian has blasted Kanye West for the rapper's claim that the Kardashians kept him away from his children.

The drama began early Wednesday when Kim Kardashian's ex took to Instagram to respond to Gigi Hadid's comments against him, writing: 'I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS'S PERESPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN'T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY.'

Kim's younger sister could not sop herself commenting on Kanye's post, saying she knew where his child Chicago was on her fourth birthday.

Standing by her sister, Khloe then blasted those allegations and begged Kanye to stop tearing her older sister Kim down.

She wrote: "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."



Back on January 15, Kanye had claimed that he was not 'allowed to know' the location of his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party as Kim was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time.