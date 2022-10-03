‘Feminist’ Meghan Markle under fire for ‘hypocritical’ changes

Meghan Markle is currently being called out for having made a hypocritical decision regarding the employ of domestic abuser into her inner circle.
The hire in question is a bodyguard recently photographed with the couple, who previously worked with the Met police before being convicted of choking his wife barely “seconds away from death.”
For those unversed, the bodyguard in question, Pere Daobry, 51, escaped imprisonment because of his self-motivated call to the authorities.
According to the Daily Mail, a source recently started addressing the entire situation and claimed, “When you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women's issues it's quite amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of background has been employed.”
“His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I'm sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn't be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.”
“It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly - he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he's quite recognisable.”
“Pere treated Sarah appallingly and she had to escape through a window twice to get away from him. I really don't think Harry and Meghan would want someone like him guarding them.”
