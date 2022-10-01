North's basketball game: Kim Kardashian oozes confidence in cropped sports jacket

Kim Kardashian oozed confidence in a chic sports jacket as she departed her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday.

The beauty mogul, 41, highlighted her svelte frame and hourglass figure in her brown cropped sports jacket with black piping details, which she teamed up with matching high-waisted joggers.

She boosted her height with heeled Balenciaga crocs, she framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she climbed into her silver car.

The Skims founder tied her chocolate tresses into a sleek ponytail and flawlessly applied a full face of make-up.

She also shares a son Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert's death with an adorable throwback snap and cards that they had exchanged over the years.

In one Fathers' Day card from 2002, she penned: 'Dad, I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you!'

Claiming, he saved every card she wrote him, Kim continued: 'I love you and happy fathers day! Kimberly.'

She wrote alongside: '19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you.'

Kim was 22 when her dad Robert passed away on September 30, 2003 from esophageal cancer.

He was married to her mum Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991, and they also share children Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob.