Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Megxit move ‘inevitable’: ‘Both a toxic combination’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being accused of transforming into a ‘toxic’ combination for the entirety of the Royal Family.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his newest piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by pointing out how, “Looking back, such a decision was now inevitable.”

“Low’s book reveals Harry was terrified of becoming ‘an also-ran’ once his nephew Prince George turned 18 and stole his thunder.”

“Meghan, meanwhile, according to a palace insider, ‘thought she was going to be the Beyonce of the UK’. Such a toxic combination was a recipe for disaster.”

“The staff were treated so badly because they were the messengers who had to try and keep their aggrieved royals happy while working within the suffocating rules of the Royal Family. In the end it proved to be an impossible task.”