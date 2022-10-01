Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting another baby

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting another baby, per Entertainment Weekly.

The 44-year-old actor shared the happy news during a Friday, September 30th, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The actor also gushed about his wife while announcing the news.

“We’re excited,” he said, further gushing of Hinshaw, “And I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is.”

On the show, the actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as his family has grown, the reactions from those around the couple have changed with each kid.

“Everyone says on the first baby they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations,’” he said, jokingly adding, “And on the third baby, it’s, ‘Congratulations?’ — with a question mark.”

Clarkson was ecstatic to hear the news. “That’s exciting. Your family is getting even bigger, that’s good!” To which Topher quipped, “Yeah. check back with me in about a year.”

That ’70s Show actor and The Arrangement actress, who married in 2016, are also parents to daughter Mabel Jane, 5, and a second child born in 2020.

Apart from being a father off-screen, Topher is also set to play an on-screen parent to a teenager on Netflix’s That '90s Show, which is a spin-off of the infamous sitcom That ’70s Show.

The upcoming That '70s Show spinoff is centred around the Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Topher and Laura Prepon's characters—Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, respectively—as she spends a summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman, detailed Entertainment Weekly.