Meghan and Harry's friend says people are not buying new book on Camilla

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie mocked a new book on Queen Consort Camilla.
The book titled "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall from outcast to future Queen Consort" was released on September 29.
Authored by pro-monarchy writer Angela Levin, the book seems to have failed to attract buyers.
Taking to Twitter, Omid mocked the book for its low ranking.
"Release day chart debut," he wrote sarcastically of the one-star rating for the book.
